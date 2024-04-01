Celebrate Chiricahua National Monument's centennial all April long

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Chiricahua National Monument is celebrating a major milestone this month; April 18th marks 100 years since the monument was established.
Southern Arizona leaders have multiple events throughout the month planned to ring in this historical feat:
- April 12 @ 7:30 p.m.: Night Sky Viewing at Faraway Ranch with the Tucson Amateur Astronomy Association
- April 18 @ 2 p.m.: Commemoration Program at Faraway Ranch
- April 19 from 1 to 4 p.m.: Faraway Ranch Living History Day
- April 20 @ 11 a.m.: The Story Behind The Scenery: Geology Chiricahua Style
