Celebrate Chiricahua National Monument's centennial all April long

Southern Arizona communities are hosting multiple events throughout the month.
National Park Service
Rhyolite formations at Chiricahua National Monument. Chiricahua may soon be designated a national park.
Posted at 6:42 AM, Apr 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-01 09:42:27-04

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Chiricahua National Monument is celebrating a major milestone this month; April 18th marks 100 years since the monument was established.

Southern Arizona leaders have multiple events throughout the month planned to ring in this historical feat:

  • April 12 @ 7:30 p.m.: Night Sky Viewing at Faraway Ranch with the Tucson Amateur Astronomy Association
  • April 18 @ 2 p.m.: Commemoration Program at Faraway Ranch
  • April 19 from 1 to 4 p.m.: Faraway Ranch Living History Day
  • April 20 @ 11 a.m.: The Story Behind The Scenery: Geology Chiricahua Style

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

