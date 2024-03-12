CCSO Search & Rescue saves hiker and dog in need of medical attention

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Cochise County Sheriff's Office Search & Rescue crews helped save a hiker stuck in a scary situation Sunday, March 10.

According to the department, a man was hiking with his dog on the Brown Perimeter Trail, when he suffered a medical emergency. Search and rescue crews were able to find them and treat the man. Crews also provided the hiker's dog some much needed hydration.

After making sure the hiker and his dog were both okay, team members were able to get him back to safety.

----

