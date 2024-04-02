CCSO: Bisbee man missing since February 14

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Cochise County Sheriff's Office is investigating the disappearance of 43-year-old Aaron Lyall of Bisbee, who was last seen in February.

Deputies say on February 14th, Lyall's mother reported him missing, after he left her home around 9 in the morning. She advised CCSO that her son had mental health issues.

Two days later on February 16th, Lyall's mother attempted to cancel the search, as Aaron had previously gone missing multiple times. But on March 6th, Lyall's mother reached out to deputies again, informing them her son had still not returned. At that time, deputies learned that Lyall had likely left in his 2013 white Toyota and possibly had cash on him; his debit cards had not been used since the day he left his mother's home.

Deputies attempted to contact Aaron multiple times, but his phone went straight to voicemail. On April 1st, CCSO received an update from Lyall's mother, informing them that the Arizona Department of Public Safety had located his car on Highway 86 in Tucson. The car was abandoned and reportedly had a broken window.

Deputies say Aaron has since been entered into the National Crime Information Center as a Missing Person. Anyone with information on Lyall's location is advised to contact CCSO at (520)-432-9500.

