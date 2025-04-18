Catholic Community Services bringing transitional housing to Sierra Vista

DOUGLAS, Ariz. (KGUN) — Catholic Community Services has received permits from the City of Sierra Vista to build transitional housing for domestic violence victims who have to transfer out of a shelter. The plan is to add four tiny houses onto property that they already own.

Brieana Schnaithman, program coordinator for Catholic Community Services Domestic Violence Program, says victims can spend a maximum of 120 days in a shelter before they have to leave. She adds transitional housing is needed in communities.

“Sometimes it's hard to look forward when you have that cloud kind of hanging over you of, 'Okay, when my 120 days (are) up, I have nowhere to go,'" she said. "This kind of gives a glimmer of hope for some of the families we have.”

The location of the tiny homes will not be shared to maintain the safety of the people living there.

"The most important thing is that these individuals feel safe where they're at,” said Terrance Watkins, Executive Director of Housing and Medical Respite Services for Catholic Community Services. “To me, housing is like the very basic foundation of a person's ability to be stable in life.”

The plan is to have three two-bedroom homes and a single one-bedroom home.

The City of Sierra Vista City Council approved the permits at a council meeting earlier this month. Watkins said they are waiting for the permits from the Arizona Department of Housing before they get to work.

"We want to make sure it is the best possible position we can put the participants that are coming through," Watkins said. "We want to end your homelessness.”

The houses are being used for domestic violence victims who have to transfer out of a shelter. Tenants will pay a reduced rent because the nonprofit has money from the Bezos Family Foundation to subsidize the difference.

“Our primary focus is to make secure their safety, set up a safety plan, get them set up with whatever they need to be set up and then focus on looking forward, instead of looking back," Schnaithman said. “We do try to guide them to what the things we know will help them be successful, but ultimately, it is their decision.”

She says they serve roughly 200 men, women and children a year at their two domestic shelters in Cochise County.

Catholic Community Services expects the construction and installation of the tiny homes to be completed by July 1.

