CAT-astrophic: Nancy J Brua Animal Care Center at capacity for cats, after second kitten season

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Nancy J Brua Animal Care Center, in Sierra Vista, is caring for 79 cats, but they only have 24 kennels for cats at the shelter.

Animal Control Supervisor, Arleen Garcia, says 34 of the cats are with fosters because most are kittens that are not big enough to put up for adoption. She says they have to weigh more than 3.5 pounds to be deemed ready for adoption.

A few of their senior cats have been waiting for their forever homes for over 100 days. Volunteer Jere Fredenburgh says the kittens seem to be adapted more often than some of the older cats, but the senior cats make great companions for seniors.

“You've got a similar partner," she said. "You're slowing down, they're slowing down, and they usually just enjoy being with you.”

Fredenburgh has been a volunteer in the cat room for six years, and says she's never seen the room so full. Garcia, who's been at the shelter for 16 years, echoed the volunteer.

“The trap neuter release programs that some of the organizations have been doing in our communities has helped in keeping those strays or those feral numbers down, but we just all of a sudden this season, have been getting a lot of kittens," Garcia said.

The Animal Control Supervisor says they've been getting a lot of pregnant strays and pregnant cats being turned into the shelter. Making it their responsibility to care for the kittens. Garcia says they rely on fosters to care for the kittens, especially when the mom isn't with them.

The shelter is scheduling appointments for owner surrenders so they can ensure there is space at the shelter. Garcia says they are booked weeks to a month out. When asked why there are more owner surrenders than in previous years, Garcia says it's because people are struggling to avoid food and veterinary care for the animals. She is urging people to contact them to ask for help before turning in the animal because they have resources to help people.

Garcia is also reminding the community to sterilize all pets, to avoid accidental pregnancies. The shelter offers low cost spay and neuter clinics to help provide an affordable option for animals. Garcia says the next clinic will be in December.