Caring for Cochise County: CCSO creates team to help connect community with mental health, other resources

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office noticed there were times when the same people were calling 9-1-1 for help, even though they couldn't help with their needs. In response, they created the Care Team to help people with mental health and other life challenges.

They created this team with grant funding in 2023, with the goal of having real people—without a badge—helping community members. The team of four consists of two mental health professionals and two paraprofessionals.

The team responds to crisis calls: like suicides and traumatizing events to help all of the people involved. Including the deputies. Alana Brunacini, manager of the team, says they help people get food or mental health resources because oftentimes people don't know what resources are available to them.

She says a lot of people they help have called 9-1-1 multiple times because they had no one else to call.

Kristi Rhinehart, one of the team members, says most of her visits are to listen.

"Everybody needs support," she said, "Even just a short check-in is valuable because it means I am valued. It gives them a feeling of being valued."

The Care Team had 933 encounters with people in their first year, but Rhinehart says there's more they can help.

“I wish we had more people because I think we can surround our folks with a little bit more support if we have more people to do it,” she said.

Anyone in Cochise County can contact the team if they need support or help finding resources in their area, by calling CCSO's non-emergency line 520-803-3550.

