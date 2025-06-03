Canyon Vista Medical Center CEO Shaun Phillips resigns

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Canyon Vista Medical Center CEO Shaun Phillips has stepped down from his role, effective May 30. He's taking a role outside of the organization.

"We are grateful for his leadership and service to the hospital, our patients, and the community, and wish him success in his future endeavors," hospital officials said in a statement to KGUN 9.

Phillips served as CEO for three and a half years.

"The hospital, in partnership with the board of trustees and division leadership, is working to identify a new leader who reflects the values of the organization and is well-positioned to continue advancing our mission of making communities healthier," hospital officials said in a statement to KGUN 9. "We remain focused on delivering high-quality care to the communities we serve and look forward to sharing additional updates on hospital leadership as they become available."

----

