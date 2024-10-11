BUTTERFIELD RODEO: Nonprofit rodeo hosts 24th annual event, looking to raise money for local charities

BENSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Butterfield Rodeo happens once a year in Benson, drawing thousands of people the area.

"Rodeo is year round for us,” said co-chair for the rodeo, Ashley Floyd.

This weekend marks the 24th annual Butterfield Rodeo.

“It's fun," Floyd said. "It means a lot to have an event for families to come together and celebrate and enjoy a weekend without having to travel out of town to do so.”

Floyd’s mother, Heather, is a founding member of the event, which started in 2000 when a group of women sought to bring a family-friendly celebration to the area. The board has remained all women.

"We're strong," Floyd said with a smile. "We're going to stick with it.”

One unique aspect of the Butterfield Rodeo is that it operates as a nonprofit. All profits from the weekend are donated to the community. Floyd mentioned they donate between $1,500 and $3,000 annually to local groups and businesses in Benson.

“We like to give back where we can," she said. "We wouldn’t have this rodeo without our community.”

This year’s festivities will include vendors, food trucks, and rodeo events, featuring bull riding and mutton busting for kids on both Saturday and Sunday.

"I have to miss a lot of the rodeo, but I always make it my priority to sneak away and I watch the bull riding," Floyd said.

The Butterfield Rodeo Queens will be announced on Sunday after competing for the crown earlier this year.

Online ticket sales end Friday night, but tickets will be available at the gate. Click here for more information.