Booking a spot at the top: Copper Queen Library receives national praise as top library in the country

BISBEE, Ariz. (KGUN) — For the first time an Arizona library has received a National Medal for Museum and Library Services from the Institute of Museum and Library Service.

The Copper Queen Library, in Bisbee, has been serving the community for 142 years, and earlier this summer they were recognized for their contributions to the community.

“This medal is an embodiment of the entire Bisbee community,” Library Manager Jason Macoviak said. "I think (this recognition) just it shines that beautiful light on small libraries and shows that they're they're not just surviving, but they're thriving.

"You can't forget about small libraries. They're so important.”

He says 3,500 people have a Bisbee library card, in city with 5,000 people living there.

The Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) named 30 finalists earlier this year. According to the IMLS website: "Since 1994, the award has honored more than 200 institutions that exemplify extraordinary and innovative approaches to public service. Over the past 30 years, the award has celebrated institutions that are making a difference for individuals, families, and communities."

This year they selected five libraries to receive a medal.

“We are so excited to represent small and rural libraries, because we know that they are sometimes the only resource serving their community,” Library Services Coordinator Alison Williams said.

The library is the first Arizona library to receive this medal, in the 30 years of existence of the program.

"This award is for the entire community," Macoviak said. "We work together.”

Congressman Raul Grijalva, who represents Bisbee, nominated the library and The Arizona-Senora Desert Museum for the award. Both won for their respective categories.

“This award validates what we’ve known to be true: the 7th Congressional District of Arizona is home to world class museums and library services,” Grijalva said in a statement. “I congratulate the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum and Copper Queen Library on this well-deserved honor.

"I am proud to represent and support these beloved institutions that serve as critical gathering spaces for our community, repositories of knowledge, and cornerstones of learning in Southern Arizona.”

Williams said, after they were nominated, they had to get letters of support from the community and state leaders. Senators Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema wrote letters supporting the library.

"We really felt seen in our state (with their support),” Williams said.

The medal recognizes their efforts to provide opportunities and resources to the community, like their tool check out program and educational classes. Williams said they like holding classes for all ages because it brings the community together and helps people grow.

"We're looking to fill gaps or needs in the community as well as have fun,” Macoviak said.

They’re expansion into the San Jose neighborhood, made their application to stand out. The new location offers books and resources to people who may not be able to make it to the library's main location on Main Street.

"We have gone directly to this community which has the most children," Williams said. "It is an amazing thing to be there, serving that community.”

For the staff, this medal doesn’t mean their work is done, because they can still help their community.

“This is just a marker of time, Macoviak said. "It doesn't mean the work is done.

Communities constantly change (and) libraries constantly adapt to those changes. We're ready for we're ready for our next chapter.”