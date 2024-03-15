Bisbee's PanTerra Gallery reopens after Main Street fire forces them to close

BISBEE, Ariz. (KGUN) — It's been a month since a fire in Bisbee destroyed two building and damaged a third on Main Street. The city is still working with bracing contractors to secure the building, but they've shortened the restricted access area, allowing more businesses to open.

PanTerra Gallery was one of the small businesses forced to close after the fire because of its proximity to where the fire took place. Owner Maralyce Ferree, was able to reopen her boutique last week after being cleared by investigators.

“There’s another building between me and the fire which was heavily heavily damaged," she said. "I’m actually a separate building by about this much, which is what probably saved our building.”

During the closure, Ferree and some of her staff worked on shipments from their online store. She said a friend was out of town, so she let her use her home as a shipment center.

“We received it up there, and then we started a fulfillment center and it worked out beautifully," Ferree said. "We had may people support us online, which we’re very, very thankful for.”

She said they saw an increase in new customers during the closure from all over the country, but she was happy to see familiar faces and the tourists now that they are open.

“It’s very stressful, but you just try and wake up everyday, and say we’re going to wake up everyday, and say we’re going to move forward the best we can," Ferree said. "I knew we would open eventually. I just didn’t know how long it would take."

Niki Newby, digital marketing manager for the boutique, helped Ferree during the closure by increasing their social media posts and helping with updating the online shop. She says now they can continue to utilize both in-person and online sales to help the shop continue to stay in town.

“It’s been a huge, overwhelmingly positive supportive reaction from the community and also still sadness," she said. "There’s other people whose livelihoods aren’t restored, so it’s bitter sweet.”

PanTerra Gallery has been in Bisbee for 17 years, and on Main Street since 2009.

“We are eternally grateful," Ferree said about reopening. "We’re very thankful.”