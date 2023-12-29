Watch Now
Bisbee Royale's big reopening event fit for a King

The venue's 'Elvis in Bisbeeland' New Year's Eve bash will be the first theater event since its current owner took over three years ago.
Posted at 3:30 PM, Dec 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-29 17:33:50-05

BISBEE, Ariz. (KGUN) — In Old Bisbee, one venue is getting ready for its grand re-opening taking place on New Year’s Eve.

The Bisbee Royale was built over 100 years ago and first served as a Baptist Church.

Since then, it has cycled through different owners and uses. It was most recently purchased by Michael Stefaun.

The 8,000 square foot building features a restaurant, wine bar and theater.

Stefaun said,“I bought the Royale basically three years ago, almost exactly now. It’s taken two and a half years to get to this point. The restaurant I got open about nine months ago, but the theater was a little longer.”

But now the theater is finally ready for its first large event.

The Elvis in BisbeelandNew Year’s Eve costume party will run from 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. and feature two bands, an Elvis impersonator and DJ.

The building is located at 94 Main St. in Bisbee. Tickets to the event are $55 dollars and can be purchased ahead of time or at the door, until sold out.

Stefaun said the New Year’s Eve party is just the start of what he has planned for the space.

“We plan to have some fairly large acts here, that’s the goal,” Stefaun said.

