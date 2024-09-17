Bisbee nonprofit makes free meals to keep people fed in rural community

BISBEE, Ariz. (KGUN) — A nonprofit in Bisbee is making sure all of the city's residents are getting the meals they need.

Healthy Bisbee is filling the gaps in healthy meals for people in the community. Director of Operations, Ryan Nixon, says they feed an estimated 50 people a day, four days a week.

“There shouldn't be people that are going hungry at all," Nixon said. "Everybody needs to have, you know, that security taken care of.”

The Goar Park Lunchprogram started 10 years ago at a local park. They would hand out bag lunches to people. When they moved into their brick-and-mortar building a few years ago, they began serving hot meals a few days a week. They distribute meals on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays on 89 Main St.

"Every community needs to have a program like this," Nixon said. "Everybody needs food.”

The nonprofit will give food to anyone who walks through their door, whether the person is a local or tourist.

"It's a community meal, and it's for everybody in the community," said Healthy Bisbee Board Chair, Liza Kovach. "We want everybody in the community to come in eat with us.”

She says they want people to feel comfortable coming to the kitchen, so they try an make it personal experience for their guests.

“We don't have faceless unhoused," Kovach said. "We know who they are, and we know them by name.”

The nonprofit relies on their volunteers and donations. Nixon says they have 20 volunteers, and are always looking for more—especially during the summer.

"Our biggest goal is to just get as much food to people as possible,” he said.

Nixon says the menu is based on the donations they receive, but if they don't have what they need they buy the rest of the ingredients.

"(If) somebody wants to come in and have lunch with us and throw five bucks in the donation jar that helps us buy food for those who can't afford to donate,” Kovach said.

She says 80% of the people the serve can't afford to donate or food, which is why they come to the meal distributions.

“We have a lack of affordable housing, and so that exacerbates the food issue, because when people don't have good affordable housing, it makes them harder for them to attain food as well,” Kovach said. "We want everybody who needs a mail that come in here.”

She and Nixon agree that they want to expand the program so they can feed more people. They say they are working with the city to find and fund a location for a food bank. Kovach wants the food bank to be in a more centralized location and to have extended hours to expand their reach to families and kids.

Healthy Bisbee, also collects clothes, food, and hygiene products to distribute to anyone in need.