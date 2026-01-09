Bisbee man gets 30 years for child sexual abuse

TUCSON, ARIZ. (KGUN 9) — A Bisbee man will spend the next three decades in prison after admitting to sexually abusing his 12-year-old stepdaughter and another child.

Stephen Paul Seth Ferreira was sentenced to 30 years in the Arizona Department of Corrections on January 7 for sexual exploitation of a minor. The court imposed two consecutive 15-year prison terms, one for each of the two 12-year-old victims.

According to the Cochise County Attorney' Office, the investigation began when one victim reported the abuse to a parent, who immediately contacted law enforcement. During questioning, Ferreira admitted to repeatedly sexually abusing his stepdaughter.

Further investigation revealed digital evidence showing that a friend of his stepdaughter was also sexually abused. CCAO says the evidence collected during the case supported Ferreira's admissions and led to multiple felony charges.

In addition to the 30-year sentence, Ferreira was convicted on related counts including attempted sexual assault. He was ordered to serve lifetime supervised probation following his release from prison. The court also imposed lifetime protective injunctions for both victims.

The Bisbee Police Department investigated the case, with Officer Mariah Long leading the investigation. Deputy County Attorney Terisha Driggs prosecuted the case with assistance from Paralegal Anahi Barron.

The Cochise County Attorney's Office said the outcome reflects the seriousness of crimes against children and their continued commitment to protecting victims and holding offenders accountable.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

