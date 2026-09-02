Bisbee High School threats prompt heavy law enforcement response

BISBEE, Ariz. (KGUN) — A threatening message found at Bisbee High School and information on a possible active shooter situation at the school prompted a law enforcement response to the campus on Wednesday, but the threats were later determined to be unfounded.

According to Bisbee Police Department officials, a suspicious message “indicating that an event may occur on” Sept. 2 was discovered in a bathroom on the campus at 325 School Terrace Road.

As a precaution, Bisbee police and Cochise County sheriff’s deputies converged on the campus “to provide an increased level of safety and security for students, faculty, and staff,” police said.

Later in the afternoon, a nearby Border Patrol station “received separate information potentially indicating a possible active shooter situation at Bisbee High School. Border Patrol agents responded immediately to the school,” police stated.

Border Patrol agents, law enforcement officers at the school, and school officials “quickly determined that there was no active shooter situation at the school. The additional law enforcement presence was part of the precautionary security measures being provided in response to the earlier report.”

In a statement, police said, “At this time, there is no indication of an active shooter or other dangerous criminal activity occurring at Bisbee High School, nor is there information indicating that a dangerous event was planned for September 2 or any future date. The investigation into the origin and circumstances surrounding the suspicious message remains ongoing.”