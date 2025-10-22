Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Bisbee Fire Department investigating apartment near Tombstone Canyon

Posted

BISBEE, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Bisbee Fire Department is investigating an apartment fire on West Boulevard in Bisbee.

The fire started at 5:50 a.m. and was quickly contained by firefighters. Officials with the Bisbee Fire Department say the fire was contained to one room.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Crews are on scene and ask drivers to the area if possible.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more details are available.
