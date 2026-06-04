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Benton Fire burns overnight in Patagonia Mountains

50 acre fire reported in Coronado National Forest
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SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. — A wildfire approximately 50 acres in size burned overnight Wednesday in the Coronado National Forest on the Mexico border. Called the Benton Fire, crews believe the fire began around 5:00 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

As of 9:30 p.m. Wedensday night, the Benton Fire was 0% contained, with crews remaining on site to monitor the situation.

Crews initally responded reports of smoke near the Mexico border, south of the Duquesne/61 Road, located in the Patagonia Mountains. Once fire was confirmed, crews from both countries responded immediately once the fire was confirmed.

The cause of the Benton file is under investigation.

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