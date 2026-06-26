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Benson underpass closed due to flooding

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The underpass in Benson is closed due to flooding, city officials said Monday.

The Arizona Department of Transportation said ADOT crews are on-site, working with Benson city crews on the cleanup efforts.

Crews are monitoring the situation and will reopen the underpass as soon as it is safe, according to a City of Benson Facebook alert.

Motorists are asked to use alternate routes and travel with caution in the area.

No further details on the extent of the flooding were immediately available.

Stay with KGUN9 for updates.

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