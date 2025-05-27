Benson breaks ground on long-awaited Lions Park expansion

BENSON, AZ — The City of Benson is bringing long-envisioned upgrades to Lions Park.

Phase one of the park’s expansion, in discussion for more than 40 years, is nearing completion, marking a major milestone for the community.

The $2.3 million first phase includes a new softball field, parking improvements, pickleball courts, a concession stand and restroom facilities.

City leaders say the project is a direct response to residents’ requests for more family-friendly outdoor activities and recreational spaces.

“Everything we’re trying to do is really to back our community,” said City Manager Greg Volker. “To make sure our community knows the city cares about them and their families.”

A combination of city funds and grants will cover the first phase, with more than half of the cost covered by outside funding.

Brad Hamilton, Benson’s Director of Public Works and City Engineer, said inflation posed challenges throughout the project, forcing the team to get creative with the budget.

“With everything in construction and all kinds of capital projects, inflation was a big, killer hit,” Hamilton said. “We’ve had to cut things out and find other funding.”

Despite financial hurdles, construction began in November and is expected to be completed by the end of the summer.

Volker emphasized that community feedback played a major role in shaping the updated plans, including the addition of pickleball courts — a feature not in the original proposal but now highly anticipated by residents.

"Everything within the project really is to take Lions Park and to make it a full park for all the needs of the community,” Volker said. “We're listening to the community and we're making sure we stay within budget."

Looking ahead, the city has already allocated $1 million for phase two of the project, which will include two additional softball fields.

Officials are actively pursuing matching grants to double the impact of the next round of funding.

