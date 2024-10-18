Beautifying Sierra Vista: Local youth helping to paint, clean up local park

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The west end of Sierra Vista has had its share of trouble with crime and poverty in the past. For more than two decades, the Southwest Sierra Vista Residents Association has worked to clean up the area.

Their most recent project, Timothy Park, is located at the corner of South Carmichael Avenue and Timothy Lane. People living in this neighborhood say the walls around the park are frequently marked with graffiti, which is why they rallied together to create a beautification project. The eventual plan is to paint all the walls around Timothy Park.

Rosie Mackey, a member of the Southwest Sierra Vista Residents Association, has been part of the group since it started the early 2000s. She has participated in a number of clean-ups and efforts for the city's West End. Mackey is working with Council Member Mark Rodriguez and local youth to complete the Timothy Park project. She says cleaning up her neighborhood gives her a sense of pride.

"(You feel) pride of ownership (and) pride of your community," Mackey said. "If we clean it up, it tells the bad guys that we care and they're not welcome here."

Mackey, Rodriguez and others have cleaned up the area by removing trash and rocks. They are ready to move forward with the beautification portion of the project. They are starting with a community painting and clean-up day on Saturday.

“Historically they've had a lot of graffiti and stuff like that," Rodriguez said. "Our hope's that we beautify the wall. People may have more respect for their community and want to help out and keep it clean."

All of the paint was donated and supplies will be provided to volunteers. Anyone who wants to help with the painting can meet at Timothy Park—on East Timothy Lane—on Saturday, Oct. 19 at 7:30 a.m.

The goal for Saturday is to finish that front wall of the park. The park's side wall will be part of Phase Two. Mackey says she hopes Phase Two starts in the spring when the weather gets nicer.