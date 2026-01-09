Barricade Situation at Canyon Vista Medical Center

The Sierra Vista Police Department is advising residence to avoid the Canyon Vista Medical Center, as officers are on the scene of an active barricade situation.
Business and homes in the area are currently under a shelter in place.
Details are limited at the moment, KGUN 9 will continue to keep you updated as we receive more information.
