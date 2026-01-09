Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Barricade Situation at Canyon Vista Medical Center

Sierra Vista Police Department
Alexis Ramanjulu (KGUN)
The Sierra Vista Police Department is advising residence to avoid the Canyon Vista Medical Center, as officers are on the scene of an active barricade situation.

Business and homes in the area are currently under a shelter in place.

Details are limited at the moment, KGUN 9 will continue to keep you updated as we receive more information.

