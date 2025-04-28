AUDIT: Sierra Vista school district 'inappropriately paid' $34,500 in bonuses, performance pay

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sierra Vista Unified School District inappropriately paid administrators $34,500 in bonuses and performance pay, according to an audit conducted by the Arizona Auditor General.

That number includes $30,000 in additional compensation for the district's Chief Financial Officer, the report said, for work that was "not approved in advance and/or was already compensated as part of regular job duties."

SVUSD declined an interview with KGUN 9, but submitted a statement from Superintendent Eric Holmes.

"The district regrets identified errors made regarding the CFO’s extra duty compensation and consulting contract," the statement read. "There was no intent by anyone concerned to violate law or the USFR in the handling of those matters.”

Among some of the other audit findings: The district, "improperly processed some retirement withholdings. It also did not adequately safeguard cash and fuel supplies; comply with conflict-of interest laws; limit access to IT systems; and ensure all transportation requirements were met to help ensure student safety."

One of those transportation requirements was making sure SVUSD bus drivers had the proper certifications on file and were properly tested.

In a letter sent to parents, Holmes wrote, "We were cited for not ensuring that all bus drivers met certification standards, that school bus maintenance was timely, and that fuel supplies were properly secured. We are now strengthening our oversight of the transportation contractor, securing our fuel inventory, and reviewing all reports to ensure accuracy and compliance."

According to the audit, "The Arizona Auditor General’s mission is to provide independent and impartial information, impactful recommendations, and stakeholder education to improve Arizona government for its citizens."

In a letter included in the audit, Auditor General Lindsey A. Perry said the district audit, "assessed the District’s spending on noninstructional areas, including administration, student transportation, food service, and plant operations, and made recommendations to the District to maximize resources available for instruction or other District priorities."

Officials with the district say they’ve already implemented some of the state’s suggestions to prevent the problems found in the audit from happening again.

The Auditor General's letter said they will follow up with the district in six months.

