Attorney General Mayes looks to educate seniors on increasing number of scams

DOUGLAS, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona's population is getting older, which is why Attorney General Kris Mayes is traveling across the state to educate people about scams - particularly those geared toward the senior citizen community.

Mayes was in Douglas on Tuesday for an event hosted by the Area Agency for Aging.

“The best way to stop a scam is to educate people and to let them know how to spot one,” Mayes said

She said in her presentation that one in 10 older adults will be a victim of abuse or exploitation, and in 2023, there were 289 elder fraud cases per 100,000 seniors in Arizona.

“We think we know about them, but you really don't, until you get hit with it,” said Margarita Salcido, an attendee at the town hall.

Salcido said five days ago, she received a call saying her daughter was in danger and they needed money to help her.

“What really tricked me was hearing my daughter's voice on the other side of the phone,” Salcido said.

Mayes says Artificial Intelligence (AI) makes it easier for scammers to clone voices, which is what likely happened to Salcido.

“We're learning that this stuff is happening, and it's happening here in Douglas. It's happening all throughout Arizona,” Mayes said after the event.

She said the senior community is targeted because they often have money in the bank and are more likely to fall for the scam.

“Our elderly deserve better," Mayes said. "Our elderly deserve in the final years of their (lives) to enjoy their hard-earned savings and not have some criminal deprive them of that through deception and trickery.”

Mayes said events like Tuesday’s help educate people on what to look out for.

“I have a lot of numbers I jotted down and you know, information that I plan to pass on to my neighbors and my friends,” Salcido said.

Mayes said anyone who is victim of a scam should report it to her office because she has a team that can help them.

STEPS TO PROTECT YOURSELF

1. Educate yourself

2. Don't give out personal information over the phone.

3. Use secure passwords and check bank accounts regularly.

4. Discuss any suspicious activity with family or trusted friends.

