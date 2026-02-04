Arrest made in Wednesday morning vehicle burglaries

SIERR VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Sierra Vista Police Department (SVPD) arrested a juvenile on Wednesday on charges connected to vehicle burglaries.

SVPD responded to a report of a vehicle burglary in the 2200 block of Las Brisas Way, at 12:30 Wednesday morning. According to SVPD, the victim said they believed someone was trying to break into their car. During the investigation, SVPD found that two other vehicles were damaged nearby.

SVPD arrested a juvenile for three counts of vehicle burglary, one count of possession of burglary tools, one count of felony criminal damage, and one count of underage possession of marijuana.

SVPD says this arrest is not connected to the separate vehicle burglaries on Jan. 31 or Feb. 2. However, an arrest for the Feb. 2 vehicle burglaries has been made, with more information to be released by SVPD at a later date. All three investigations are ongoing, and SVPD asks anyone with information to contact them.

