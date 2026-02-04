Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
1  WX Alert
KGUN 9NewsCommunity Inspired JournalismCochise County News

Actions

Arrest made in Wednesday morning vehicle burglaries

Sierra Vista Police Department
Alexis Ramanjulu (KGUN)
Sierra Vista Police Department
Sierra Vista Police Department
Posted

SIERR VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Sierra Vista Police Department (SVPD) arrested a juvenile on Wednesday on charges connected to vehicle burglaries.

SVPD responded to a report of a vehicle burglary in the 2200 block of Las Brisas Way, at 12:30 Wednesday morning. According to SVPD, the victim said they believed someone was trying to break into their car. During the investigation, SVPD found that two other vehicles were damaged nearby.

SVPD arrested a juvenile for three counts of vehicle burglary, one count of possession of burglary tools, one count of felony criminal damage, and one count of underage possession of marijuana.

SVPD says this arrest is not connected to the separate vehicle burglaries on Jan. 31 or Feb. 2. However, an arrest for the Feb. 2 vehicle burglaries has been made, with more information to be released by SVPD at a later date. All three investigations are ongoing, and SVPD asks anyone with information to contact them.
----
STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo-2022-ROKU_480x360.jpg

Community Inspired Journalism

THE HUDDLE - KGUN 9 SPORTS SHOW

Find the stories in your neighborhood

COCHISE COUNTY RESOURCES

County Government Cochise County Sheriff's Office Cochise County School Districts Cochise College Cochise County Library City of Benson City of Bisbee City of Douglas Huachuca City City of Sierra Vista City of Tombstone City of Willcox