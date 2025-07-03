Army to phase out most military working animal programs, focus on ceremonial units

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — The U.S. Army announced it will scale back its Military Working Equid (MWE) program, which manages horses, mules and donkeys used on Army posts. The decision is part of an effort to concentrate resources on operational readiness and save costs.

Starting in July 2025, Army installations including Fort Huachuca in Arizona, Fort Irwin in California, Fort Riley in Kansas, Fort Sill in Oklahoma and Fort Hood in Texas will stop owning and supporting these animals. However, MWEs will remain in service with the Old Guard caisson platoons in Washington, D.C., and at Joint Base San Antonio, where they play a role in ceremonial duties.

By consolidating the program, Army officials estimate they will save about $2 million every year. The move is intended to free up funding and personnel for training and other priorities directly tied to warfighting.

Over the next year, installation commanders will be responsible for finding new homes for the animals through adoption, transfers, or donations to qualified owners, in compliance with federal regulations. An oversight team led by equine veterinary experts from the Army Surgeon General’s office will help ensure the animals are placed responsibly and continue to receive proper care.
