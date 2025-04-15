Answering the call: SEACOM dispatchers make a difference in Cochise County

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Before local law enforcement and medical crews arrive on scene, they have to be dispatched. Those who do the dispatching often go unrecognized, but they play a critical role in emergency response.

“I like to consider us as the first first responder,” said Tammie Jo Wilkins, executive director for Southeastern Arizona Communications Center.

The center takes calls from across most of Cochise County, often assisting during the worst times in people’s lives. Douglas and Benson call areas go directly to their respective in-house systems.

There are 13 dispatchers at SEACOM, with more set to be hired.

“These are real people answering calls...they're putting in the compassion, and they're sharing the empathy, because they know that you're going through a really hard time,” Wilkins said. “This team has been life-changing for me, because it's not every day you see the compassion and the dedication that I get to see on a daily basis.”

Cody Ferguson has been a dispatcher for SEACOM for over two years.

“I've always wanted to be a first responder in some sort of capacity, and I felt this was the best and biggest way to give back to the community,” he said. “The (fulfillment) that it gives you is unmatched.”

Wilkins says the team is certified in priority dispatching, allowing them to provide instructions to help the person in crisis. She says they can provide instructions to callers if they need to start CPR or if they need to apply a tourniquet to stop a bleed.

Last year, the dispatch center received more than 150,000 calls. Wilkins expects that number to grow as more agencies sign up to be part of the center. Wilkins says they will be adding Tombstone to their coverage area in July.

“I'm hoping to be able to get the word out there that the community knows that they can count on SEACOM if they have an event or an emergency,” she said.

