An Open Door Policy: Bisbee homeless shelter urging unhoused people to visit for a warm place to sleep

BISBEE, Ariz. (KGUN) — As temperatures drop, the number of residents in homeless shelters, including the Bisbee Coalition for the Homeless, goes up. But, on the coldest night of the year in Bisbee, the shelter didn't see any new faces come in for a warm place to stay overnight.

Director of the Bisbee Coalition for the Homeless, Tony Bedolla, says it was somewhat surprising that people didn't come into the shelter for the night who didn't have anywhere else to go.

This time last year, the shelter was over capacity. The delay in colder temperatures has kept the shelter's numbers down.

"It hasn't been as cold," Bedolla said. "I mean, like November was like spring, pretty much. So, this cold spell, we definitely saw an uptick.”

He and his staff are pleading with people to come in, especially at night when the temperatures are at their lowest.

"They don't have to answer any questions or provide any information. they just come get a cot, they go to sleep,” case manager Julie Wilson said.

The shelter has space for 40 people, but it has contingency plans if more people need a place to sleep. Bedolla says they have off-site spaces they can open up if necessary.

“If you see somebody walking around and you can clearly tell they're cold, do the neighborly thing, pick them up, bring them to the shelter," he said. "We'll take them in.”

The shelter provides three meals a day and has winter accessories like hats and gloves to give away.

"We have a lot of resources, and we're here to help," Wilson said. "That's that's our biggest thing is to help people.”

They're also helping provide food to the community. Each week they distribute food boxes to over 200 families.

The shelter is open 24/7 for anyone who needs a place to sleep or has questions.

