BENSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) completed its project to extend the westbound Interstate 10 climbing lane in Benson. They say this will enhance safety and reduce congestion on a stretch of road used by many large trucks.

The project cost $2.1 million and adds a third lane for a little more than half a mile of road between the I-10 junctions with state routes 80 and 90. In a statement, ADOT says, "adding a third lane between mileposts 303.56 and 302.95 will help reduce bottlenecks caused by slower uphill traffic and offer other motorists an easier way to pass or avoid passing slower vehicles."

The work began in January and included pavement sealing, additional lighting, pavement markings and signage, and repaving the westbound SR 80 on-ramp.

Arizona Department of Transportation ADOT completes climbing lane project in Benson

