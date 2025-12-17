ADEQ issues proposed final air permit for Aluminum Dynamics’ Benson facility

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality on Dec. 17 issued a proposed final air quality permit (No. 106233) to Aluminum Dynamics Inc., clearing the company to begin construction on a planned facility in Benson, Arizona, but not authorizing the plant to begin operations, according to a department notice.

ADEQ said the permit follows a formal public comment period and that feedback from that process prompted changes to the draft permit. The agency published a Responsiveness Summary and a Technical Support Document alongside the proposed permit; those materials are available on ADEQ’s website, the notice says.

Under federal procedures, ADEQ transmitted the proposed final permit and supporting documents to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for a 45‑day review period. If the EPA raises no objections, ADEQ can move to make the permit final; if the EPA objects, ADEQ must address the agency’s concerns and revise the permit accordingly, the notice states.

The department’s announcement did not authorize Aluminum Dynamics to begin plant operations. The company must await completion of the regulatory review process and any additional state or federal approvals before commencing production.

Local officials and residents have previously raised questions about air and environmental impacts for proposed industrial projects in the region; ADEQ’s Responsiveness Summary is intended to summarize and explain how the agency considered public comments in shaping the permit. ADEQ’s published materials list the specific revisions made in response to the public record.

The EPA review window now determines the near‑term trajectory of the permitting process. Scripps will monitor developments and report any final decisions or responses from ADEQ, EPA or Aluminum Dynamics as they become available.

The EPA has 45 days to review. They will have final say on the permit.

