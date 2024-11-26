A SENSE OF HOME: Program helps new soldiers not feel so alone on Thanksgiving

FORT HUACHUCA, Ariz. (KGUN) — For over a decade, Sierra Vista families have opened their homes to young soldiers stationed on Fort Huachuca on Thanksgiving. This year, through The Adopt A Soldier program, more than 100 soldiers are being 'adopted' by families for Thanksgiving.

The installation offers this program to newer soldiers who are in Cochise County for training, immediately after basic training, because the Thanksgiving holiday isn’t long enough for new soldiers to go home

“You don't get to be with your family yourself, (but) you get to be with a family and almost feel like you're back at home,” said Private 2nd Class, Amani Harris.

Fort Huachuca created the Adopt A Soldier program to give young soldiers a chance to have a holiday meal.

“Not doing this, I would have spent Thanksgiving just sitting in my room,” said Private 2nd Class, Jason Robertson.

Many of the soldiers in the battalions haven't been home for months, meaning they haven't had a home-cooked meal.

“I miss my parents a lot being (away)," Harris said. "I haven't seen them in a minute, so being able to have time with someone else, it's a lot better than staying in the barracks all day.”

This year, over 65 families in Sierra Vista and surrounding areas, close to Fort Huachuca, signed up to be host families. Ricky and Nicole Williams, are participating in the program for the eighth year.

“We're basically here alone for the holidays, and just to be able to help them out (also) helps us," Nicole said. "We get something to look forward to on the holidays, too.”

Ricky retired from the Army, and remembers his first Thanksgiving away from home, when he was in basic training.

"You might get to finish half your coffee (and) if you got a few bites down, you were lucky,” Ricky said.

He says knowing how lonely he was made him want to be there for the new generation of soldiers. Nicole makes sure to make some of their favorite side dishes, but says they don't ask for much.

“I think they're just so appreciative to have a place to go," Nicole said. "They don't want to impose.”

Having a home to go to is a break for soldiers.

"To actually go, have a home-cooked meal after like, eight months, I'm very excited about that,” Robertson said.

Harris says the break is welcomed after lots of studying.

"Basically, you forget that you're a soldier for a little bit," he said. "I think that's a great thing to do to help your mental health, especially when you're studying all the time.