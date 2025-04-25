A SEAT TO FILL: Sierra Vista looking for new council member, after Benning steps down

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Earlier this year, council member William Benning announced he was stepping down from his seat, causing the City of Sierra Vista and its city council to look for his replacement.

“It's kind of bittersweet,” Benning said.

He's leaving his position because he's moving to be closer to family.

"During my military time, I didn't spend as much time with my daughter and my kids as I'd like, so this gives me a chance to be there with my grandbaby and watch her grow up,” Benning said.

He's held his seat since 2018. Thursday evening's council meeting is his last one, and an opportunity to serve.

"Sierra Vista embraced me, embraced my family," Benning said. "I tried to give back as much as possible. So the biggest thing I'm gonna miss is the community and the people within the community.”

The city and council have to find his replacement through the appointment process, which isn't an uncommon procedure.

"Life happens. Circumstances like this happen. So it's not unusual,” said Communications Manager for the City of Sierra Vista, Adam Curtis.

Applications will be available starting Friday and can be found on the City's website and at City Hall. The last day to submit applications is May 1.

"We want people to let us know why they deserve to be on council, you know what kind of actual qualifications they have— and also, why do they want to run (and), why are they passionate about this,” Curtis said.

He says there's a short turnaround because “we're in the middle of a budget process, and so while it seems like a short amount of time to turn in your application, it's also important that we get the seat filled as soon as we can.”

Current council members will decide who they'd like to interview, from the applications they receive. From there, the council is hoping that they'll be able to appoint someone during one of their main meetings.

“I know as I walk away, the cities in great hands decision, great, great company, and there's a lot of people ready to step up and do the right thing for the city,” Benning said.

----