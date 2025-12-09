A controlled burn is scheduled for Lions Park Tuesday morning

Tuesday morning at 7:30 am the City of Benson will be conducting a controlled burn at Lions Park.
The city says the burn is a part of a routine maintenance and safety effort.
They city of Benson asks residents to avoid the area, they also warn residents to be aware of smoke and heavy activity.
