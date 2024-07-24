SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Volunteers are keeping a Sierra Vista nonprofit's bookstore running, providing books and other media at a low cost to the community.

For 50 years, the Friends of the Sierra Vista Library has been promoting reading throughout the area. One of the ways the organization does so is by raising money through its book store at 2377 E. Fry Blvd.

“It’s promoting that fact, I don’t care what age you are, that knowledge is power," said book store manager, Chan Quetta Robertson. "Sometimes that little bitty spark of fiction can carry you into learning about what’s really out there, in the world and the universe. And all the things we don’t know.”

Alexis Ramanjulu (KGUN) 50 years in business: Sierra Vista Nonprofit changes operations to give back more



Harriet Kolman’s love of books has lasted the 94-year-old most of her life.

"If you're watching something, it gives it all to you," she said. "If you're reading it, you have to use your imagination and use your mind.”

Kolman decided to share her love of books with others by volunteering at the Friends Bookstore.

The nonprofit used to have two stores, both located in the same shopping center. Earlier this year, the board made the decision to close one, the Last Chance Bookstore.

Robertson says they merged the stores into what used to be The Last Chance Bookstore to lower their expenses.

"When you’re trying to pay two rents, you have to be able to sustain the rate of both stores.”

Kolman says she likes working at The Last Chance Bookstore because she would find "treasures."

“I was sad because I like the Last Chance, but it had too much inventory and not enough going out,” she said.

The money raised goes to the Sierra Vista Public Library to help cover costs for new initiatives. One of the most recent programs the nonprofit helped support was the purchase of two library book vending machines.

"We had to go down to one store so we could have more money to meet our obligations, to help the library and different facilities around Sierra Vista,” Robertson said.

The larger store means more treasures are waiting to be found.

“Last Chance is giving us our second chance,” Robertson said.

She says there are still more changes on the way for the bookstore, including creating an online site for sales. She doesn't know when it'll be launch because they are working on digitizing their inventory, but hopes it's later this year.