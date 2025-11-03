‘You Have to Show Up’: Tucson family on life with Type 1 diabetes

CATALINA FOOTHILLS, Ariz. (KGUN) — November is Diabetes Awareness Month, and for one Tucson family, it’s a time to share their experience.

When Karley Schneider’s daughter, Lily, started showing signs that something wasn’t right, her parents trusted their instincts and took her to the doctor.

Athena Kehoe Lily eating some gummies to raise her blood sugar.

“I think we kind of knew in the back of our heads there was a possibility but really had no family history, did not think that that was what was going on," Karley explains.

Type one diabetes is an autoimmune disease. Diet and exercise do not contribute to developing this disease, however, researchers say certain genes put people at a greater risk of developing type one, but are not the only factors involved.

Karley says she will never forget that trip to the hospital. “I think the doctor was like tearing up, because you know, she knows what that diagnosis means. It's not like here's your antibiotic or here's your something. It was, you know, a lifelong diagnosis.”

Athena Kehoe Displaying Lily's current blood sugar reading.

Since then, the Schneiders’ lives have revolved around managing the condition. The list of necessary items seems to never end: "her monitor, her pump, the patches that go over it, adhesive removal stuff, alcohol wipes, her glucometer," Karley lists, "she's got her emergency glucose gummies that she needs, her emergency glucagon and then her phone and her controller.”

From managing food choices to handling blood sugar fluctuations, it has become part of daily life. Karley says her and her husband remain determined to let Lily still be a kid.

“We say no to certain things that maybe other kids it would be easier to say yes to, but we've definitely gotten to a point where we're pretty comfortable with this, especially because we can see numbers on our phone," Karley says.

Athena Kehoe Lily's stickers for her glucose monitor.

Lily is learning from a young age that this is something that requires attention 24/7. "You can't just feel like I don't want to today. Like you have to show up and you have to take care of yourself, or you have a lot bigger consequence than other people do," Karley explains.

While the challenges may never fully go away, the Schneiders have found support through a nonprofit called Breakthrough Type One Diabetes, which connects families living with the same condition. The nonprofit also helps fund research for finding a cure.

“To a degree I think that type ones are a bit tougher because you become pretty resilient," Karley says.

Technology also plays a huge role in managing life with type one diabetes. Karley says seeing Lily's blood sugar levels on their phones is a game-changer, especially while she's in school.

Now five years old, Lily has been living with diabetes for a few years now. "She's like, this is my diabetes and like points to that. She knows she's different. She asks, why do I have diabetes? How long do I have to have it for? She asks those questions, so she gets it. She doesn't fully articulate it," Karley explains.