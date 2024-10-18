You Have the 'Write' to Heal: Local author hosts women's wellness retreat

CATALINA FOOTHILLS, Ariz. (KGUN) — One local author and writing coach, Kim Green, is helping people put pen to paper as a form of healing. This weekend, she’s hosting a women’s wellness retreat called “You Have the Write to Heal."

Fourteen women from Tucson and around the country will work on emotional healing, using therapeutic writing as the main tool.

Green began journaling at 15 years old after her mother’s tragic passing. She says she was emotionally blocked.

“The only thing I could do was I started writing," Green said.

Now, she uses her skills to help others look at what they’re going through from a different lens.

“I have people sort of be a little more self-aware because as we complain and go through life and are miserable," Green said. "We kinda forget that we have a part in it.”

One participant, Dawn Jacobs, says she’s been to about 15 retreats before, but never one where writing was the focus.

“The writing journey will help me explore so much more, because I definitely have a writer's block," Jacobs said. "So, I think that this will help me tap into some of that stuff.”

Both Green and Jacobs say the retreat is for women supporting women. Many local women entrepreneurs are part of the retreat.

“This is my biggest joy, to watch women connect," Green said.

Writing is the main focus of the retreat, but the women will do other healing activities like equine therapy, breathwork, hiking, yoga and being blessed by a Shaman.