VIDEO: Bear climbs cactus in Tucson foothills, then runs away

Davide and Tracy Jeck
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A black bear was caught on camera climbing a cactus in the Catalina Foothills between Sabino Canyon and Ventana Canyon before running off into the desert.

This video was shared with KGUN 9 by David and Tracy Jeck:

Arizona Game and Fish says bear sightings are common in Tucson and Oro Valley, especially when animals are searching for food and water.

Officials advise residents not to approach a bear and keep pets secured.

If the bear does not leave, call 911 or Arizona Game and Fish at 623-236-7201.

