U of A senior heads to Paris to pursue sweet dreams

CATALINA FOOTHILLS, Ariz. (KGUN) — What started as a childhood hobby is taking University of Arizona senior Caroline Axen across the world.

The 22-year-old self-taught baker began experimenting with recipes at age 12, inspired by family traditions and Instagram bakers. Over time, her kitchen experiments turned into a small business and eventually a cookbook filled with her own creations.

“I’ve always loved baking with my family,” Axen said. “I started teaching myself by watching others online and trying out tons of recipes.”

Axen’s passion caught the attention of friends and family, who began requesting custom desserts. While college made it harder to keep up with orders, she decided to document her favorite recipes in a cookbook.

Now, she’s taking the next big step, moving to Paris in June to study at the world famous Le Cordon Bleu.

“It’s a big jump,” she said. “But I’m excited to do something I’m truly passionate about every day.”

Axen has dreams to return to the United States after the year-long program and open a bakery of her own.