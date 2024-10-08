Tucsonans reflect on Hamas attack on Israel one year later

CATALINA FOOTHILLS, Ariz. (KGUN) — With prayers and speeches, people gathered at the Jewish Community Center in the Foothills to honor the lives lost one year after Hamas attacked Israel.

Avi Alpert, a rabbi at Congregation Bet Shalom, said the gathering was in solidarity with the people in Israel to let them know they are thinking of them. It’s a symbol he’s hoping will give them strength.

“We’re one people and we have one heart and we’re all together,” he said.

Some of the people in Israel he knows have had to go to Gaza to fight in the war. He said it’s a war that is bringing together Jewish people while they receive hate from people.

“We can have peace with our Arab cousins and that Muslims and Jews can come together and create a different Middle East, a place of prosperity,” he said.

Arizona Palestine Solidarity Alliance founder Mohyeddin Abudlaziz said the war is felt in America and abroad everyday.

“This is genocide. It’s not just an everyday crime," Abdulaziz said.

He believes the Palestinian protests on campuses nationwide might not have done anything yet but might make the American government move away from supporting Israel in the future.

“The people are more aware because of our students’ voices,” he said.

However, he’s hoping for a peaceful resolution and said his message to people in Palestine is that people like him in America are with them.

“Your sacrifices are a model for humanity,” he said.