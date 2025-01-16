Tucson nonprofit hosts Paint the Town event to support medically fragile children

CATALINA FOOTHILLS, Ariz. (KGUN) — Team Lizzie Bell, a Tucson nonprofit dedicated to supporting families with medically fragile children, is bringing the community together this weekend for its annual Paint the Town event.

Founded in 2003, Team Lizzie Bell was inspired by Lizzie Bell herself, who was diagnosed with Diamond-Blackfan anemia at just 7 weeks old and required frequent blood transfusions throughout her childhood. When Lizzie was 7 years old, she saw an empty toy closet during a hospital visit and wanted to help make sure no child in her situation felt left out.

“It brings a little bit of joy in a situation that is terrifying,” said Matthew Crandell, a board member of Team Lizzie Bell.

Over the years, the organization has expanded its mission, offering everything from toys to medical support to financial assistance for families in need.

“Team Lizzie Bell is there to help, whether it’s understanding medical care or even paying rent,” Crandell said.

This year’s Paint the Town event will feature photographer David Rose, who has worked with celebrities such as Nelson Mandela, Snoop Dogg, and Chris Rock. Rose has a personal connection to this organization; he previously mentored Lizzie as an intern and now focuses on cause-related photography.

“I just try to use my skills to support people who are doing good things for others,” Rose said.

The event takes place Saturday at Skyline Country Club, with tickets available online. Attendees will also have the chance to win a photoshoot with Rose.