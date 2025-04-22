Tucson middle school students win statewide economics competition

CATALINA FOOTHILLS, Ariz. (KGUN) — Students from Orange Grove Middle School are celebrating a big victory — not on the field, but in the classroom.

Eighth graders at the school swept the statewide ACEE Economics Challenge after months of studying personal finance, investing and teamwork.

The program began in 2000, when former social studies teacher Collin Flynn created a hands-on simulation to teach students real-world financial skills. Flynn said the project also helped students build critical thinking, communication and math skills.

Since January, 32 students voluntarily spent their Sundays preparing for the competition. Eighth grader Lily Ruiz said learning about money management will help their generation succeed both personally and as a community.

Teammate Oliver Peng said working together was key to their success, helping them pool their knowledge during the challenge.

Orange Grove students swept the competition, earning first and second place across the board.