Tucson Jewish community reacts to anti-semitic attack in Colorado

CATALINA FOOTHILLS, Ariz. (KGUN) — Over the weekend, a man attacked people at a pro-Israel demonstration, and 12 people were injured. The suspect is charged with a federal hate crime and other state charges, including first-degree murder, according to court documents.

For Jewish community members in Tucson, like Matthew Landau, it's scary for the community that he's called home for his entire life.

“When I hear about events like this and the fact that it’s not a surprise is upsetting,” he said. "We shouldn’t be afraid to go out into the community and be ourselves.”

He said that as a parent and even as a son to Jewish parents, they have to think about their safety each time they attend an event.

"It’s scary to worry about going to Jewish community events or to school,” he said.

Landau's message to the community is to remain there for one another.

"We’ve been here for the broader Tucson community," he said. "And we’re looking for that same support in return, the same support that’s been given to us. Don't waiver now.”