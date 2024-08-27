Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsCommunity Inspired JournalismCatalina Foothills News

Actions

Tucson Cancer Conquerors to host seminar for women cancer survivors

The Tucson Cancer Conquerors is hosting a seminar to empower women who have gone through cancer treatments.
TCC SEMINAR .png
Posted

The Tucson Cancer Conquerors, a local nonprofit, is hosting a seminar on September 14 aimed at empowering women who have survived cancer. The event will be held at the Loews Ventana Canyon Resort from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The seminar offers a chance for attendees to connect, learn, and focus on their wellness journey after remission. "It's not just about being alive; it's about living," said Amy Cojanis, Vice President of Tucson Cancer Conquerors. Cojanis mentioned the importance of learning how to maintain health post-treatment by sharing positive experiences with others.

The seminar will include a mix of activities, such as exercise sessions, and opportunities for participants to exchange information and build new friendships. "We want people to feel empowered and educated about dealing with post-treatment issues," said Liz Almli, President of the Tucson Cancer Conquerors.

Almli also mentioned that the event will be casual, featuring a stretch and balance session along with ample networking opportunities. The seminar expects to draw around 200 women.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Find the stories in your neighborhood

CATALINA FOOTHILLS RESOURCES

Pima County Supervisorial District 1 Catalina Foothills School District Pima County Sheriff's Department
Community Inspired Journalism

Community Inspired Journalism