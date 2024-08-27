Tucson Cancer Conquerors to host seminar for women cancer survivors

The Tucson Cancer Conquerors, a local nonprofit, is hosting a seminar on September 14 aimed at empowering women who have survived cancer. The event will be held at the Loews Ventana Canyon Resort from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The seminar offers a chance for attendees to connect, learn, and focus on their wellness journey after remission. "It's not just about being alive; it's about living," said Amy Cojanis, Vice President of Tucson Cancer Conquerors. Cojanis mentioned the importance of learning how to maintain health post-treatment by sharing positive experiences with others.

The seminar will include a mix of activities, such as exercise sessions, and opportunities for participants to exchange information and build new friendships. "We want people to feel empowered and educated about dealing with post-treatment issues," said Liz Almli, President of the Tucson Cancer Conquerors.

Almli also mentioned that the event will be casual, featuring a stretch and balance session along with ample networking opportunities. The seminar expects to draw around 200 women.