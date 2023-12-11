True Food Kitchen in the Foothills hopes to promote healthy eating during the holidays

CATALINA FOOTHILLS, Ariz. (KGUN) — Dr. Andrew Weil, a Tucsonan and the founder of True Food Kitchen, has always made it his mission to serve food that makes people feel great after they eat it.

His new holiday menu is aimed at using fresh ingredients that are healthier than the average holiday dinner.

The University of Arizona’s nutrition services says it’s important that people don’t skip meals during the holidays. They say during the holidays when it can get busy, it’s important to eat something every 3 to 4 hours as opposed to eating nothing.

Weil has deep ties to the university with his Andrew Weil Center for Integrative Medicine, which he told us at the grand opening he’s hoping to partner with True Food Kitchen.

The sous chef at the Tucson location in the Foothills Daniel Camacho said they focus on foods that have a lot of nutrients and he said they use fresh and organic ingredients that have a lot of antioxidants.

He said their entire menu is inspired by Dr. Weil’s anti-inflammatory pyramid, which tells people how big their portion sizes should be and which ingredients to use.

“Our portion sizes are more adequate to kind of like, a leaner holiday meal. For example, our butternut squash pie here, we use butternut instead of pumpkin. It’s less sugars,” Camacho said.