TEACHER OF THE YEAR NOMINEE: Catalina Foothills High School director of bands Renee Shane-Boyd

CATALINA FOOTHILLS, Ariz. (KGUN) — With a full jazz ensemble playing various instruments in front of her, Renee Shane-Boyd guided them with her hands in the air. Every few seconds she might stop them, correcting different students.

She’s been a band teacher in the Catalina Foothills School District for 42 years and has been teaching students at the high school since it opened in 1992.

“It really helps them mature and be able to express emotion and be empathetic to others,” Shane-Boyd said.

Throughout her years at the high school, she has built up the music program to have various aspects to it. Now it includes a full orchestra, different ensembles, and concert and marching bands.

“We feel like that any student that wants to be a part of our program can find a place that they belong,” Shane-Boyd said.

She’s in charge of the marching band at football games, competitions, and at the University of Arizona’s Band Day.

“The pay off for the kids in terms of the reactions they see to what they’re doing is incredible,” she said.

Her band has also performed in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and the Rose Parade in 2023 when former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords was the grand Marshall. Giffords personally went to the high school to visit them before the parade.

The band has also traveled to England, China, and Australia.

“For the kids that’s such a great experience because some of them have traveled, but not all of them and getting to interact, in most of those places, we’ve interacted with other students,” Shane-Boyd said.

Interactions with her students is what she said makes being a teacher worth it.

“It’s what I’ve always wanted to do,” she said.