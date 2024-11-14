Students at Manzanita Elementary honor Ruby Bridges with third annual walk

CATALINA FOOTHILLS, Ariz. (KGUN) — Manzanita Elementary School in the Foothills joined schools across the country in a special walk to honor civil rights activist Ruby Bridges. The event, now in its third year, brings attention to Bridges' historic courage and bravery in 1960, when at just six years old, she became the first African American child to attend an all-white school in New Orleans.

Students at Manzanita Elementary participated in a walk from La Encantada to the school at 7:30 a.m. For those unable to join in the morning before school, a walk was also held on campus during lunchtime. Around 200 students took part in the event, many of whom shared why they believe the walk is important.

Fifth-grader Elliot Keur said, “It shows power among the community of her own race. She went to an all-white school and was the first Black student there. It shows how she can make a difference for an entire community.”

Kameryn Robey, another fifth grader, made similar statements, emphasizing the significance of supporting all races saying, “Since we’re walking for her, we’re showing that we will support all races, and if you’re different, we don’t care. We support everyone and what Ruby Bridges did for equality.”

In addition to the walk, each student received mementos to serve as a reminder of the importance of Ruby Bridges' legacy.