Southern Arizona Rescue Association looking for new recruits

CATALINA FOOTHILLS, Ariz. (KGUN) — Under the Craycroft Bridge, the Southern Arizona Rescue Association team practices ascending and rappeling. It's one of the many trainings that the team conducts during the year.

For one of the teammembers Sarah Truebe, it was important to join SARA and learn the life saving skills. When she was leading a caving trip during her time in grad school, one of her friends fell about 15 feet. From there, she knew she wanted to learn the skills to help.

"I realized I had no idea what to do," she said. "So I got some medical training. Honestly all of the training that I've gotten from SARA has helped me be better when I'm outdoors recreating."

She said the group typically responds to about 100 calls per year.

"We help with any rescue that we are called to help with," she said. "So if the Pima County Sheriff's Office says they need help, then we go to help."

All of the field qualified members have to maintain medical and technical certifications, she said.

"So we now have trainings about two to three times a month where all of our field qualified team members can come and practice skills like you can see at this training," Truebe said.

Now, they have 70 field qualified volunteers but they are looking for more people to join.

"Some people think that they have to be some kind of an ultra marathon distance hiker, but that's not true we need people who are good at everything," she said,

SARA recruits during the summer. Their next training is on July 11th at the Sabino Canyon Overflow Parking Lot at 7pm.