Shopping local on Black Friday: St. Phillip's Plaza Black Friday Market runs through Sunday

CATALINA FOOTHILLS, Ariz. (KGUN) — The holiday shopping season is officially here and in the Foothills on Friday, some shoppers supported local businesses while kicking off their holiday shopping.

The St. Phillip’s Plaza Black Friday Market began Friday and runs through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. It’s located at 4280 N. Campbell Ave.

“We have pottery, we have jewelry, we have silversmithing, we have candle making, we have soap making, we have just basically everything that anyone could want,” organizer Cindy Williams said.

The weekly market has been a staple in the neighborhood for over 15 years, but this special Black Friday event started just a few years ago — allowing vendors to sell on one of the biggest shopping days of the year.

Christy Holden, who sells knitted blankets, has been setting up her table at the market for exactly one year. Last year’s Black Friday event was the first market she ever joined to sell her items.

“I love that I’m still here,” Holden said. “I love that people still want to come and see me.”

She was one of about 60 vendors on Friday. About 100 are expected on Saturday.

“We all love those big box stores, but stay-at-home moms and dads and just people who are doing kind of a second business in addition to whatever job they have, it’s super important to purchase from local artists, because you can’t get this kind of thing anywhere else. It’s all one of a kind,” Holden said.