Savannah Guthrie posts new video as search for Nancy Guthrie enters third week

CATALINA FOOTHILLS, Ariz. (KGUN) — As the search for Nancy Guthrie continues, her daughter is sharing a renewed message of hope.

On Sunday, Feb. 15, two weeks since Nancy Guthrie was taken, Savannah Guthrie posted a new video to Instagram addressing the public and whoever may have information about her mother’s whereabouts.

“I wanted to come on, and it’s been two weeks since our mom was taken,” she said. “I just wanted to come on and say that we still have hope and we still believe.”

Nancy Guthrie was reported missing two weeks ago. The investigation remains active, with law enforcement continuing to pursue leads.

In the video, Savannah Guthrie also spoke directly to the person or people who may know where her mother is.

“To whoever has her or knows where she is, it’s never too late,” she said. “It is never too late to do the right thing.”

She added that her family continues to hold onto faith.

“We believe in the essential goodness of every human being,” she said.

As the case moves into its third week, the family is again urging anyone with information to come forward.