RTA Next plan hoping to renew sales tax for buses and bicycling conditions

CATALINA FOOTHILLS, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Sunday, Tom Clark biked on the Loop in the Foothills. He’s the advocacy director for the Greater Arizona Bicycling Association and supports a half-cent sales tax that the RTA wants to renew for road improvements.

“As a cyclist, I’m also a driver,” Clark said. “It’s going to help us with getting better roads, safer roads and it’s going to be for all types of road users.”

The half-cent sales tax would generate $2.46 billion from 2026 to 2046, after the RTA’s current half-cent sales tax ends in June 2026. The RTA is hoping to have an election in November 2025 where Pima County voters would weigh in on the tax and their plan.

The tax would go towards various projects like improving a three-lane roadway that stretches from First and Orange Grove to Ina. The RTA said people living in Pima County can go to one of their open houses next month or take their online survey.

“You want people to feel comfortable riding their bikes so they will want to ride it. It’s part of an active, healthy lifestyle,” Clark said.

The RTA has already widened roads for new bike facilities and multi-use pathways.

“Those kind of things help you with avoiding congestion and accidents,” Clark said.

The RTA is also planning to put $610 million into transit like buses.

“It just makes getting around the city really easy and convenient,” Schubert said.

Miranda Schubert, the community organizer for the Transit for All Coalition said especially after the RTA cut routes in recent years, their plan to keep weekend and night services is important.

“We have more population and more need now than ever before,” she said. “So any investments now are just making up for those cuts.”

Schubert wants the half-cent sales tax approved, but said even more of it should go towards transit.

The RTA plans also include a new bus rapid transit route that would go along Stone Avenue. The City of Tucson said it would improve travel speed and capacity.

“Making it easier and more connected from north to south,” Schubert commented.