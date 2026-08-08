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New wildfire burns in the Catalina Foothills after lightning strikes area

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Rachel Forney
Fire in the Catalina Foothill mountains.
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Posted

A new wildfire broke out in the Catalina Foothills Friday night after lightning moved through the area, according to KGUN9's meteorology team.

A KGUN9 meteorologist spotted the fire while monitoring conditions Friday evening.

The station's Baron weather tracking equipment detected several powerful lightning strikes in the area shortly before 10 p.m. Radar imagery captured at 9:48 p.m. Friday showed the storm activity over the region.

The fire is burning in the Catalina Foothills area. Size and containment information was not immediately available.

It's unclear which agency is responding to the fire.

There is no immediate word on evacuations or road closures.

KGUN9 has a crew gathering video from the scene. This story will be updated.

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