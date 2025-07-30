New law aims to curb fentanyl crisis, families and law enforcement hopeful

CATALINA FOOTHILLS, Ariz. (KGUN) — A new law backed by Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly and signed into law last week by President Donald Trump could mark a major turning point in the fight against fentanyl.

The HALT Fentanyl Act, which classifies fentanyl and all of its related substances under Schedule I of the Controlled Substances Act — the category reserved for the most dangerous drugs — passed Congress with bipartisan support before receiving Trump’s signature.

Supporters of the bill hope it will provide law enforcement with the tools to crack down harder on trafficking and distribution.

Among them is Theresa Guerrero, a Tucson mother whose son Jacob died nearly five years ago from a fentanyl overdose.

“I believe that Jacob, he is in a wonderful place with God and his family,” said Guerrero.

She called the law a necessary step forward in saving lives. “Hopefully by passing this law we’re not going to have nearly as many deaths as we have right now. Because honestly the death toll has only risen.”

Guerrero believes the law will also put more pressure on those who distribute the drug. “Hopefully with this law being passed it’s going to send the message to the drug dealers, the cartels, the people who are dealing this death,” she said.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos echoed Guerrero’s support for the law, highlighting its potential to increase accountability.

“I look at it as accountability,” Nanos said. “Substance abuse, if you want to get off of drugs, you need to hold them accountable.”

Still, Nanos emphasized that legislation alone won’t solve the problem. He said more funding is needed to support enforcement and addiction recovery programs.

The HALT Fentanyl Act makes permanent the temporary classification of fentanyl-related substances under Schedule I, a policy that had been in place since 2018.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, synthetic opioids like fentanyl were responsible for more than 70,000 overdose deaths in 2023.

Sen. Kelly, a Democrat, sponsored the legislation as part of his broader efforts to address the fentanyl crisis impacting Arizona communities. His office said the law would give law enforcement “certainty” and “the full force of the law” in targeting traffickers.

While advocates and officers say the new law is a step in the right direction, they also caution that enforcement must be paired with treatment and prevention efforts to fully address the crisis.